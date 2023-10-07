Roseville park shootout suspect captured in Rocklin after escaping custody

Eric Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Eric Abril, the suspect in a deadly shootout in Roseville’s Mahany Park, has been captured after escaping from custody.

Law enforcement confirmed around 12:45 p.m. Monday he was caught near Zion Court in Rocklin.

Abril escaped overnight Sunday at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

More than 70 law enforcement officers from several agencies searched for Abril starting in eastern Roseville and extending up to Rocklin after he was seen on video walking near Rainier Court shortly after escaping custody.

The sheriff's office said Abril defeated his restraints during the escape.

"Our preliminary investigation reveals the deputy was not asleep during the incident. We have already opened an internal investigation to determine what occurred leading up to Abril’s escape," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

Roseville Mahany Park Shooting

The shootout started around 12:30 p.m. on April 6, when California Highway Patrol was looking for Eric Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with law enforcement.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They said 6 CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.

