Video: Escaped homicide suspect shows up in security video in Rocklin

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff's office released a photo of him wearing orange pants and no shirt.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — New video shows a runaway homicide suspect in a Rocklin neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement from across the Sacramento region is engaged in a manhunt Sunday for Eric Abril, the man charged in an April hostage shooting who deputies say escaped from custody overnight at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Abril was last seen on video walking near Rainier Court in Rocklin around 3:39 a.m. He was then spotted on Saddletree Lane not long afterward. Those areas are about three miles north of the hospital.

Deputies expanded their search area, which now includes parts of Rocklin.

Officials said Abril left Sutter Roseville Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. He was taken to the hospital on Thursday. During a Sunday morning news conference Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo didn't disclose what Abril was being treated for.

Woo said there was a guard assigned to Abril at the hospital but he got away after a short chase.

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 incident at Mahaney Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

The 35-year-old is about six feet tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair. People are asked to call 911 if they see him. A tip line is also set up at 916-409-1257.