Judge to decide placement for sexually violent predator in Placer County

Several departments in Placer County have expressed their opposition to William Stephenson’s release.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A judge is set to decide the placement for a sexually violent predator in Placer County on Friday.

A public hearing at Placer County Superior Court in Roseville will determine how William Stephenson will be released into the county. Stephenson was granted conditional transient release into Placer County in July 2023.

This means while Stephenson must wear an ankle monitor, he will not have a permanent address, making it more difficult to keep track of him and provide him with the services he needs.

Several departments in Placer County have expressed their opposition to Stephenson’s release and have encouraged the public to attend meetings and write letters to the judge.

According to District Attorney Morgan Gire, Stephenson's release is legally imminent unless certain circumstances change.

“What we can do is make sure he is released under circumstances that guarantee the public’s safety,” said Gire. “And what we do know is that sexually violent predators who are released into transient settings are 50% more likely to fail.”

District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore said Stephenson was released into her neighborhood in 2014 and residents were aware of his status at the time.

“Every resident in our neighborhood knew who he was and what he had done in his past,” said Gore. “We had to keep an eye on him to make sure nothing happened in our neighborhood. We were aware of his presence. Releasing him with a transient status is unacceptable.”

Stephenson was first arrested in 1985 for indecent exposure and then for sexual violence in 1991. He was released from custody in 2014, only to re-offend again three years later when he was found with child sex abuse materials despite being monitored.

Watch more on ABC10