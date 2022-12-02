Man died after fight in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man was found dead in Roseville after a fight in the early hours of Monday morning, the Roseville Police Department said in a social media post .

Officers responded to reports of an altercation around 3 a.m. near the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue. Police said in a Facebook post that a fight happened between two men. One man was pronounced dead at the scene another person left the area in a vehicle.