Man killed in Roseville crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man has died after a crash in Roseville Saturday morning, police said.
Officers with the Roseville Police Department say that the man was driving his car when it crashed into a wall near Foothills Boulevard and Vineyard Road. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the deadly crash and have asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Watch more from ABC10: Sherri Papini out of federal prison early | Top 10
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8