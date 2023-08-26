x
Man killed in Roseville crash

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Foothills Boulevard and Vineyard Road as the investigation continues.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man has died after a crash in Roseville Saturday morning, police said. 

Officers with the Roseville Police Department say that the man was driving his car when it crashed into a wall near Foothills Boulevard and Vineyard Road. The driver was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Investigators are looking into the cause of the deadly crash and have asked people to avoid the area as the investigation continues. 

