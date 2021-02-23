Police searching for suspected Peeping Tom after incident in Roseville Walmart restroom

According to investigators, the man put his cell phone under an occupied bathroom stall in the women’s restroom. He was gone before officers arrived.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Authorities are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in connection with a Peeping Tom incident at a Walmart in Roseville.

The incident happened at the Walmart store located in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, just off Highway 65, on Saturday around 6 p.m. According to investigators, the man put his cell phone under an occupied bathroom stall in the women’s restroom.

Police said the man had already left the store before they arrived.

If you recognize this person or if you have any more information about this incident, you are asked to call Roseville Police at 916-774-5015.

