Roseville man facing murder charges in fentanyl death

Carson Schewe is facing murder charges in the death of Kade Webb which happened in Roseville on December 2021.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Judge Steven J. Howell ruled Tuesday that a Roseville man will face trial in a 2021 fentanyl death.

Schewe is also facing two other felonies for purchasing/possessing a narcotic for sale on Dec. 21, 2021, and Feb. 10, 2022.

The second day of Schewe's preliminary hearing wrapped up Tuesday. The first day of his preliminary hearing was on Feb. 23.

Schewe is currently being held in Placer County Jail without bail.

This is the first time Placer County has charged a defendant with murder for a fentanyl-related death.

Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office had to convince a judge that Schewe knowingly endangered Webb in order for a murder charge to be filed.

Sharing evidence that two of Schewe’s friends, including his girlfriend overdosed before Webb, District Attorney Morgan Gire in Placer County said this is how they plan to move forward.

"This represents the next step. We vowed we would hold people accountable that came into our county and selling deadly fentanyl -- and in these cases, they have to move through the system. This is the next step in this particular prosecution, and I think a next step generally for fentanyl prosecutions in our county," said Gire.

But Schewe’s attorney, Victor Haltom, argued that Webb asked his client for fentanyl and that the two were friends.

He said if this case was in another county, murder charges wouldn’t be considered. Also, if they want to prosecute these cases as murders, the law first needs to be changed in the legislature.

“There was no intent to kill here. He warned Kade, 'Hey, go slow. These pills are strong, just as one of the people he dealt with was an undercover cop and he warned the undercover cop. And that cop testified in this case, so to me, that is the opposite of malice," said Haltom.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to about 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Fentanyl is dangerous because its potency is 50x to 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC.

Laura Collanton attended the hearing because she believes Schewe also sold drugs to her son, Spencer Newsom, who died in September 2020.

“It certainly can never bring him back, if it can bring awareness, if we can bring down even the first dealer to stop the murder of these kids, then his life will not be in vain,” said Collanton.

Schewe will be arraigned on March 7 at 8:30 a.m.

