What to know about the Roseville Junction Project

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new project is coming to Roseville near the Galleria featuring entertainment, hotels and more.

Roseville Junction will be located at 290 Conference Center Dr. and is set to be a hospitality destination, according to the city.

"Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which are important to strengthening our economy and workforce," Melissa Anguiano, Roseville's Economic Development Director said in a statement.

What's planned for the project?

Pickleball Entertainment Complex

Electric Pickle is an entertainment complex with pickleball courts along with a two-story restaurant and bar.

The approximately 8,000-square-foot venue is set to have nine pickleball courts and a lawn for live music and outdoor games.

Paul Frederick is the co-CEO of Rockets and Pineapples, which is the creator and owner of Electric Pickle.

"It's like the modern-day nightclub, in which it's much more approachable and affordable and less intimidating," Frederick said.

Construction is expected to start later this year for a late 2024 opening.

They also own Eureka! and La Popular Restaurants, which are located near the future site of Electric Pickle.

Outdoor Venue and Beer Garden

A 20,000-square-foot outdoor venue is planned for the project. It would have an open area planned for concerts, events and small festivals.

Fieldwork Brewing Company has plans for a beer garden. According to Fieldwork, they're about a year away from opening.

"Our outdoor, European-style beer gardens are great community gathering spots. All are family- and dog-friendly, all-season weather-ready, and fun casual environments where you can enjoy fresh beer produced at our Berkeley brewery," Barry Braden, the CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company, said in a statement.

Hotels

Two hotels are scheduled for the project with about 250 total rooms. Caption by Hyatt and Hyatt House Roseville are the two hotels planned for the project.

Three other restuarants will be added to the project in the future, but they have not been decided on yet, according to LRE & Companies.

