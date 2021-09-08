Residents sheltering in place in Roseville while police try to arrest kidnapping suspect

Police originally attempted to pull the suspect over in his vehicle, but he fled into the neighborhood.

The Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post that they have a suspect surrounded in the 300 block of Zola Avenue in Roseville. People who live in the area of Zola Avenue and Margaret Way are being asked to shelter in place while police work on arresting the suspect.

Police have already contacted the houses directly affected and advised them of the shelter-in-place order.

The suspect has not yet been identified, but police originally attempted to pull him over in his vehicle, but he fled into the neighborhood. The suspect is wanted in San Joaquin County on kidnapping charges, according to the Roseville Police Department.