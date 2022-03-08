Part of Miner's Ravine Trail in Roseville remains closed through mid-May for construction

The section of the trail that will remain closed is near the I-80 westbound Atlantic Street overcrossing because heavy construction equipment is staged in the area.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Part of Miner's Ravine Multi-Use Trail will be closed through mid-May to pedestrians and bicyclists because of construction.

The section of the trail that will remain closed is near the I-80 westbound Atlantic Street overcrossing, according to Caltrans. Heavy construction equipment is being staged in the trail area and any damaged parts of the trail will be repaired before it reopens.

Caltrans said Tuesday this is part of a widening project on the westbound on-ramp at I-80 and Atlantic Street from a single lane to three lanes.

"The project is expected to reduce significant traffic backups and improve the operation of local streets and intersections," Caltrans wrote in a statement.

There is a detour for people and bicyclists is available on local streets during the closure.

The $12 million widening project is expected to be completed this summer, according to Caltrans.

