Roseville increases watering days from 2 to 3 through summer

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents can now water their lawns three days a week instead of two for the summer months.

This change means residents can water their lawns Monday, Wednesday and Friday and businesses can water their landscapes Monday, Thursday and Saturday. People with drip irrigation systems don't have watering day restrictions.

"The watering days are up to three days per week, so we encourage customers to check their landscapes to see if water is needed," Maurice Chaney, Roseville's public information officer for environmental utilities, wrote in an email to ABC10.

Three days of watering isn't permanent and on Sept. 1, 2022, residents and businesses will return to watering two days a week. Roseville is in Stage 2 of drought restriction, which is why the city has watering restrictions and a 20% water conservation requirement.

"We are confident in our Stage 2 requirements and closely monitor supply conditions at Folsom, but should things change and we must ratchet upward, water use requirements would change for our customers," Chaney wrote.

In August 2021, Roseville announced all residents would need to reduce water use by 20%. Even though according to the city there is enough water supply to meet demands, continued drought conditions stress reservoirs.

For tips on watering and reducing water, visit the city's website on water efficiency. Roseville also has a watering schedule with recommended minutes and increments to water based on the month, which can be viewed HERE.

