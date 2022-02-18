Roseville’s restaurant, shopping scene adds dozens of new businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

Restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms when California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first stay-at-home order back in 2020.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Placer County’s largest city has welcomed about three dozen new restaurants since the COVID-19 pandemic began, a boom despite the ongoing pandemic.

Restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms when California Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first stay-at-home order meant to slow the spread of coronavirus in 2020.

Since 2020, at least 36 new restaurants have obtained business licenses, according to Roseville's licensing records.

Scot Ward opened his new business, Pizza Stone, just 40 days ago. The long-time pizza maker said he left a franchise to go into business with his colleague of 29 years, Malcom Black.

He said he saw great potential in the so-called San Francisco Bay Area exodus to the Sacramento and Central Valleys. Many families who are seeking a more quiet and affordable life are seeking to move to the area.

The Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville is also working to capitalize on this. They’re seeking new and high end shopping with places like Gucci and Peloton recently opening.

“We've definitely had a lot of success improving success at the center with Tiffany Co and Louis Vuitton and, and really seeing just even like Peloton opening," said Jennifer Crowley, a spokesperson for the mall. “Like Hugo Boss, having a new space like we really are bringing in these higher-end brands, Tory Burch, Coach. All of the brands are really doing a great job, so I think it definitely seems like a natural fit.”

Crowley said the area is only likely to grow more as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

