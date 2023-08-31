Roseville's West Park High School dismissed early after social media threat

The Roseville Police Department said it got reports early Thursday morning of a social media post alleging violence at the campus at 12:30 p.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Students at Roseville's West Park High School were dismissed early on Thursday after a social media threat, according to the Roseville Joint Union High School District.

The Roseville Police Department said it got reports early Thursday morning of a social media post alleging violence at the campus at 12:30 p.m.

According to the school district, though the police department said the threat was not credible, the district decided to move forward with an early dismissal.

For families who don't want their students dismissed early, the school will provide lunch and allow students to study in the Grove Building. Students can also grab lunch before they leave for early dismissal.

The Roseville Joint Union High School District said the campus was on lockdown as a precautionary measure earlier Thursday morning. If students wanted to leave campus, they had to be released to a parent even if they drove themselves to school.

The district is asking students who left campus prior to the early dismissal without checking out to let the administration office know their whereabouts.

The police department said it's not clear where the post came from, but they take all threats seriously.

"Please know that we are working as diligently as possible to locate the originator of the message and assure that the campus is secure," the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

