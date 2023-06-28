All about Roseville's 4th of July Celebration

From family-friendly activities to a variety of food and entertainment, here are all the details on how the Fourth of July is being celebrated in Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is celebrating Independence Day with several events throughout the city Tuesday.

4th of July Parade

The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Avenue, Vernon Street and Douglas Boulevard. The city recommends getting there early to find a place to watch. The parade route continues past the Civic Center on Vernon Street and turns right onto Lincoln Street before turning right again on Park Drive. Find a map of the parade map HERE.

Parking for the parade is available at the Oak Street Parking Garage and Vernon Street Parking Garage. People can't go into the Oak Street parking garage after 9 a.m. There is also some street parking near Taylor Street and Royer Street.

After the parade, people parking in either garage will only be able to exit the garage to the right.

Royer Park Activities

After the parade, there are activities and games at Royer Park for people to enjoy. A patriotic band will be playing music and food will be available for purchase as well. It lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Run Crime Out Of Roseville

The annual "Run Crime Out of Roseville" event is a 5K race alongside officers from the Roseville Police Department.

Funds from the run go to community education, managing anonymous tip software and phone numbers, and sponsorships for high school students who want to pursue being first responders, according to the website.

The 5K started at 7:15 a.m. and is $30 for adults and $25 for children. There will also be a free quarter-mile run for kids under 10 starting at 8:15 a.m.

People can register HERE until midnight on June 30, according to the website.

Fireworks @The Grounds

The 4th of July fireworks show returns for a night of fun at @the Grounds.

Parking and gates open at 4 p.m. Parking is $10 cash only and there is no entrance fee. Seating is limited at the All American Raceway grandstand and is first come, first served. There will be activities and games for kids. No outside food or coolers are allowed.

The fireworks will start between 9:15-9:30 p.m.

4th of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

