Sacramento firefighter receives Medal of Valor award for saving man from burning home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento Fire Department Engineer was recognized with a Medal of Valor award. Engineer Matt Price was credited as saving a man from a burning home.

This award is from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Outstanding Citizen Award Ceremony that happened last week. It comes two years after Price and his crew from Sacramento Fire Department station 7 saved a man in his 80s from a burning home in South Sacramento.

Initially, Sacramento police officers were called to the home on a suspected burglary in progress. The Sacramento Fire Department said that Price and his crew were also instrumental in helping to convict the arsonist involved in the house fire.

