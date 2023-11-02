Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.

Two cars were impounded and one person was arrested for possession of a firearm and narcotics and a separate assault report was taken.

A woman in a van tries to drive through, but a large crowd won't let her pass. In the video, a man shouts "you won't let her leave" as something is thrown at the back of the car.

A fight breaks out and the sound of bottles and glass crashing fills the air as the van is trashed.

At least two young children ran from the van screaming before being consoled by a group of people while others continue to open the car and verbally fight.

Officials say they investigated the assault but there were no major injuries and no suspects have been arrested.

There is no additional information about the sideshow or fight at this time.