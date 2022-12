Sacramento Fire Department officials said Thursday a two-car crash on Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle led to one death.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.

Sacramento Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, and one was transported with critical injuries.

Cosumnes Boulevard will be closed between Freeport Boulevard and Franklin Boulevard as officials investigate.

