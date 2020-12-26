54-year-old Sacramento woman hit, killed by truck while walking on I-5

CHP officials said a woman was hit by a truck in-between the fourth and fifth lanes of Interstate 5 while she was walking across the highway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A 54-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a Freightliner truck o on Interstate-5 northbound north of Richards Boulevard on Dec. 23, CHP officials said in a news release.

CHP officials said the woman was walking within the fourth and fifth lane of northbound traffic before she was hit by an unknown car.

The woman fell onto the roadway between the lanes. She was then hit by a truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers were dispatched to the scene at about 11:25 p.m. The 68-year-old truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash and has ruled out the influence of drugs and alcohol as what caused the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released as of publication.

CHP officials ask anyone with information regarding this crash to call 916-348-2300.

