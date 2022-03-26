American River College main campus 'safe and secure' following brief evacuation, officials say

Officials with the American River College main campus were asking all students and employees to leave the campus immediately. Eventually things were resolved.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The American River College main campus is "safe and secure" after students were asked earlier in the day to immediately leave campus after there was a report of a threat on campus.

According to the college, it's believed the threat was directed towards an afternoon theater performance.

College officials say the threat is "unrelated to recent racist threats" and the evacuations were out of "abundance of caution." Earlier this month, a former American River College student who allegedly sent racist and threatening messages to the president of American River College was arrested for violating a temporary restraining order, police said.

After a few hours of investigating, officials say Los Rios police determined that there was no threat to the college and the campus was safe and secure.