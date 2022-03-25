2nd arrest made in January pipe bomb car explosions, Sacramento police say

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Cody Wiggs earlier this year. On Wednesday, they apprehended a suspect with materials similar to Wiggs.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Almost two months since arresting and seizing active pipe bombs from 23-year-old Cody Wiggs for allegedly blowing up cars in January, a second suspect is now in custody, Sacramento police reported.

The first of the two explosions damaging unoccupied cars occurred on Sunday, Jan. 23. The second happened five days later on Jan. 28. Many nearby residents were shaken up by the explosions, some even thought the explosions to be fireworks.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Police Department, officers believe 33-year-old Darren Melton was involved in the manufacturing and possession of explosive devices that resulted in multiple cars being destroyed earlier this year in the south Oak Park neighborhood.

Investigators issued a search warrant at Melton's home on Wednesday where they found explosive precursor chemicals, fusing and pipes ― items police say are consistent with the materials found in Wiggs' investigation.

Agencies assisting in the ongoing investigation:

Sacramento Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team

Criminal Intelligence Unit

Sacramento Area Apprehension Team

FBI

