A man has 'major injuries' after police say he was hit by a vehicle Saturday

Sacramento police said a man has "major injuries" after being hit by a vehicle near Arden.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating an incident involving a man being hit by a vehicle in the Arden area.

Police told ABC10 that just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2000 block of Edison Avenue

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering "major injuries." Police said he was taken to a local hospital. As of writing, his condition is unknown at this time.

Police did say they made contact with the driver of the vehicle involved at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident is under investigation.

