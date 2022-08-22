Sacramento ballet icon Barbara Crockett dies at 101

Barbara Crockett founded the Sacramento Ballet in 1954 alongside her husband Deane Crockett.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento ballet icon Barabara Crockett has died at 101, nearly a month before her 102nd birthday.

According to Deane Dance Center, Crockett was unable to recover after falling and fracturing her hip. She died on Tuesday at 101-years-old.

Crockett founded the Sacramento Ballet, which is the region's leading ballet company, in 1954 alongside her husband Deane Crockett.

"Her contributions to SacBallet’s history, excellence on stage and off, including our training programs, classes and beloved audiences live on through all of us here as well as our Sacramento Ballet alumni both near and far," a statement from Sacramento Ballet says.

Crockett later opened Deane Dance Center, a premier ballet school in Sacramento, in 1994 with her daughter and son-in-law Allyson Deane and Don Schwennesen.

“She was a woman ahead of her time, whose legacy as a mentor and visionary inspires us every day because of her breathtaking artistry, grace and a lifelong commitment to elevate dance and the arts in our region and across the world," Alyssa Paoletti, the board president for the Sacramento Ballet, said.

