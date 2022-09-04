Sac Metro Fire: Several animals found dead in barn fire in Sacramento County| Update

Fire officials say they have now extinguished the blaze on Gerber Road.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 2:50 p.m. Update:

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says a fire which burned a barn, killing animals Saturday afternoon has now been extinguished.

Crews contained the blaze to the large barn that was reportedly holding 10 horses, firefighters say. The fire was first reported in the 9000 block of Gerber Road around 1:35 p.m. in Sacramento County.

According to tweets from Sac Metro Fire, multiple horses and farm animals died in the fire. Representatives with animal control have now responded to the fire scene. Officials say the fire and its cause are still under investigation.

The fire is extinguished. The fire was held to the large barn holding 10 horses and kept out of the next door house and adjacent fields. Multiple horses, and farm animals are deceased, animal control has been dispatched to respond. The fire is being investigated. pic.twitter.com/2erG8URHrD — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 9, 2022

Original Story:

Multiple animals, including horses, have been found dead in a Sacramento County barn, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District say.

Firefighters were called to the 9000 block of Gerber Road around 1:35 p.m. Saturday after a barn caught fire. On scene, crews reported finding "several animals" dead as well as heavy fire in the barn.

Fire crews are currently on scene of the barn fire and are working to extinguish the blaze, Sac Metro Fire said in a Tweet.

It is yet known how many animals were found dead in the barn or what caused the fire.