Car crashes into Hindu Temple in Sacramento injuring 1

The person who crashed into the building was arrested by Sacramento Police officers after they say he or she attempted to run from the scene.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person has been injured after a car crashed into the Sacramento Hindu Temple Saturday morning causing major damage to the building, Sacramento Fire Department officials say.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Sacramento Fire Department were called to the 7000 block of La Mancha Way in Sacramento after a car had reportedly crashed into a building.

The driver of the car was arrested by officers with the Sacramento Police Department on suspicion of felony hit and run after he or she allegedly tried to run from the scene.

Crews say they found one person inside the building who had been injured in by falling debris after the crash. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the building suffered major damage. Circumstances surrounding what led up to the crash have not been released.

The Sacramento Police Department says they are investigating the crash.

Car into structure 7000 block of La Mancha. Major damage to structure. One person inside building transported to hospital with non critical injuries pic.twitter.com/omdb3TGWns — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) July 2, 2022