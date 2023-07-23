Person in critical condition after being rescued from American River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from the American River Sunday, fire officials said .

Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were called to the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters pulled one patient from the water and transferred him or her to an ambulance. The patient, who authorities say was not wearing a life jacket, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.