Sacramento

Person in critical condition after being rescued from American River

Officials say the patient was not wearing a life jacket.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is in critical condition after being rescued from the American River Sunday, fire officials said

Crews with the Sacramento Metro Fire District were called to the American River Parkway in Rancho Cordova around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters pulled one patient from the water and transferred him or her to an ambulance. The patient, who authorities say was not wearing a life jacket, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

