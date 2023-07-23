Man hurt in shooting at Sacramento County apartment complex

Officials have not said whether they have identified the shooter.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 8600 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Once deputies got to the scene, they found a man who had two gunshot wounds.

First responders applied a tourniquet on the man until medics got to the scene and took him to a hospital. Authorities have not released the man's condition or said whether they have identified the shooter.

