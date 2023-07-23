x
Sacramento

Overturned truck causes delays on Highway 50

The truck was carrying cows at the time of the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A semi-truck that overturned on westbound Highway 50 in Sacramento caused delays Sunday morning. According to Caltrans, the truck carrying cows overturned on the northbound I-5 onramp from westbound Highway 50. 

The onramp has been closed while crews clean up the scene. It's unclear when the ramp will reopen.

Photos from the scene show cattle rounded up behind a gate near the overturned big rig. Firefighters and paramedics were on scene, although it is unclear whether anyone was injured. 

Map

Live traffic conditions are available on the Waze map below.

