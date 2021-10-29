Man killed in deadly crash near Howe Avenue and Highway 50 Friday morning

CHP reported witnesses saw the car speed along the Howe Avenue off-ramp before crashing.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is dead after crashing his car into a concrete median Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from CHP - South Sacramento, around 1:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, witnesses told CHP they saw a Mercedes speeding as it traveled northbound along Howe Avenue toward the Highway 50 westbound ramp. The driver, a 28-year-old man, lost control of his car and crashed into a "raised concrete median."

The driver was transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

CHP said in its Facebook post that evidence at the crash indicates the driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

California Highway Patrol said in a statement the crash is still under investigation.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity once the family is notified.

