New CHP Commissioner is first Black woman to ever lead agency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in California Highway Patrol [CHP] history, a Black woman has been asked to lead the agency.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that current Commissioner Warren Stanley, the first Black man to hold the post, will retire on Monday, Nov. 16, after nearly 40 years with CHP.
Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray will take his place, becoming the first woman and second Black person to hold that title.
“I would like to thank Governor Newsom for the outstanding opportunity to lead this great Department and to continue to work each day with the women and men of the California Highway Patrol," Ray said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more honored and proud to accept this appointment and further the CHP’s mission of providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security, and ensuring California is a safe place to live, work and travel."
Ray, 54, of Sacramento, has served with highway patrol for 30 years and has held several positions, starting from a cadet and working her way to her current position.
One career highlight includes Ray's involvement with Superbowl 50 in 2016 where Ray was Special Response Team Tactical Commander at the California Highway Patrol for the event.
“I’m very proud of my career, but what I’m most proud of is the current and past CHP employees who I have had the privilege and honor to work with,” Commissioner Stanley said in a statement. “All of you are the primary reason I believe the CHP is one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the world. I also want to thank Governor Newsom for his support of me, the 11,000 women and men of the CHP and for selecting Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray as the next CHP Commissioner.”