New CHP Commissioner is first Black woman to ever lead agency

Gov. Newsom announced the retirement of current Commissioner Warren Stanley and tapped Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray as the first Black woman to hold the post.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time in California Highway Patrol [CHP] history, a Black woman has been asked to lead the agency.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday that current Commissioner Warren Stanley, the first Black man to hold the post, will retire on Monday, Nov. 16, after nearly 40 years with CHP.

Deputy Commissioner Amanda L. Ray will take his place, becoming the first woman and second Black person to hold that title.

“I would like to thank Governor Newsom for the outstanding opportunity to lead this great Department and to continue to work each day with the women and men of the California Highway Patrol," Ray said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more honored and proud to accept this appointment and further the CHP’s mission of providing the highest level of Safety, Service and Security, and ensuring California is a safe place to live, work and travel."

Ray, 54, of Sacramento, has served with highway patrol for 30 years and has held several positions, starting from a cadet and working her way to her current position.

After 38+ years of working with CA's bravest women and men, I am retiring. It's been an honor to serve the people of this great state. Thanks to the CHP family for your service and to @GavinNewsom for entrusting me. Congratulations to my successor, Deputy Commissioner Amanda Ray.

One career highlight includes Ray's involvement with Superbowl 50 in 2016 where Ray was Special Response Team Tactical Commander at the California Highway Patrol for the event.