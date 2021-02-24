Parts of Highway 99 closed near South Sacramento after deadly crash

A Toyota Camry driving in the southbound lane hit a pedestrian trying to cross the freeway, CHP officials told ABC10. They did not confirm who died in the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A car crash that left one person dead near South Sacramento has shut down a portion of Highway 99 Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials confirmed.

All southbound lanes are closed and there is no estimate of when they will re-open as of 10:45 p.m. Traffic has been diverted on Mack Road. In the meantime, Caltrans officials recommend drivers to use Interstate-5.

Fatal traffic collision southbound SR-99 at Mack Road. All lanes are closed with an unknown ETO. Please avoid the area. @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/ULQhkUTSGx — CHP-South Sacramento (@CHPSouthSac) February 24, 2021

