x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Sacramento

Parts of Highway 99 closed near South Sacramento after deadly crash

A Toyota Camry driving in the southbound lane hit a pedestrian trying to cross the freeway, CHP officials told ABC10. They did not confirm who died in the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A car crash that left one person dead near South Sacramento has shut down a portion of Highway 99 Tuesday night, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials confirmed.   

A Toyota Camry driving in the southbound lane hit a pedestrian trying to cross the freeway, CHP officials told ABC10. They did not confirm who died in the crash.

All southbound lanes are closed and there is no estimate of when they will re-open as of 10:45 p.m. Traffic has been diverted on Mack Road. In the meantime, Caltrans officials recommend drivers to use Interstate-5.    

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Lumber supply low, but the demand for fencing is going up 