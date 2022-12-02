Over 60 shots fired in a shooting that left a man shot multiple times in Sacramento County

According to the sheriff's office, deputies recovered more than 60 shell casings and observed 20 plus bullet defects on the driver’s side of the victim's vehicle.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday deputies received a call from the victim saying he was shot at near the 1300 block of Hood Franklin Road in Hood, southwest of Elk Grove.

"The victim stated he was driving his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and forced him to pull over," the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. "Once pulled over, the driver of the suspect vehicle began shooting at the victim who was seated in his Land Rover."

Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the suspect fired more than 60 rounds at the SUV, hitting the driver twice. He said the driver was able to crawl over the passenger side of the vehicle and out of the side door, eventually getting out into the field.

"It was dark out there. I imagine they could find cover there or concealment until we were able to arrive and render some help,” Grassmann said.

Law enforcement found the SUV with at least 20 "bullet defects on the driver’s side of the victim vehicle."

Few details surrounding the shooting are known as the investigation continues.

“I think the circumstances are that (they) did not know that person was going to be shooting at them. I mean, this this was really just a random act of violence at this point,” Grassman said.

Grassmann said the victim didn't have any information to give about the suspect or vehicle in the shooting.

"I suspect that's because as they were taking rounds, they were thinking about getting away rather than looking at closely what was going on," he said.

According to Grassmann, the driver of the SUV was the only person in the vehicle and was hit in the stomach and lower back.

"It was incredibly lucky that this person came out of that with the injuries that they had (and) that they were able to walk away and see another day," he said.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.