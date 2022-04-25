Suspect in 2020 killing of Jaylen Betschart convicted of 1st-degree murder

On Oct. 3, 2020, Betschart was found shot and killed in his car that had crashed into a light pole on Jackson Road and Florin-Perkins Road.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The suspect in the killing of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart was convicted of first-degree murder, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the District Attorney's office, investigators obtained security footage from several locations that showed the suspect's car chasing Betschart down Jackson Road just before shots were fired. Later that same day, investigators identified the car as belonging to Curtis Slaton.

"A search warrant at Slaton’s residence recovered a Glock handgun that was found in another vehicle parked at the residence," a statement from the DA's office said. "Casings left at the scene at Jackson Road and Florin-Perkins Road were later found to match the recovered handgun."

Investigators say evidence from a further investigation led them to identify Slaton as the driver of the suspect car and the shooter. On March 4, 2021, police arrested Slaton.