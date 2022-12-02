Juvenile, adult arrested for carjacking couple at Sacramento McDonald's

While investigating the armed carjacking, sheriff deputies recovered another car allegedly stolen by the same suspects.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A juvenile and an adult man allegedly carjacked a couple as they were leaving a Sacramento McDonald's Friday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the suspects approached couple armed with handguns as they were walking out of the McDonald's on Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road just before midnight.

After responding to the scene, deputies say they found the carjacked car in a nearby liquor store parking lot and detained four people, two of whom matched the suspect description.

Deputies say they found a second car in the same parking lot that had also been reported stolen. They also found keys to the carjacked car nearby after the juvenile suspect allegedly attempted to hide them.

The juvenile was taken to juvenile hall and the adult suspect was taken to Sacramento County Main Jail.

Officials said the adult suspect admitted to stealing the car that was found in the liquor store parking lot. Both cars were found undamaged.

