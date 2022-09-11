Lowrider custom bike frame stolen from Sacramento high school program

Luther Burbank High School students worked over two months on the custom bike project that would have been sold for about $8,000 upon completion.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento high school students are reeling from the loss of a custom blue bike frame they labored for two months over—putting close to $5,000 into the project.

"The lowrider community literally walked these young men through the whole process and mentored them at the same time," said Miguel Campos, facilitator of Brown Issues Men's Leadership at Luther Burbank High School.

He said Luther Burbank High School students were building a bike from the ground up, and they had a buyer who would pay $8,000 for the bike if the quality met their standards.

But everything changed when the bike frame was stolen, along with a truck, from a Denny's in the Arden Arcade area on Howe Avenue Saturday around noon.

"It was just shocking, and even more because it was for a good cause," high school junior Juan Torres said.

The plan was to raffle the bike off for money so the class could visit the University of California, Los Angeles campus and gain inspiration for post-graduation plans.

Now Campos and his students are pleading for whoever is responsible for stealing the truck and the bike to return them anonymously.

"The last thing we want is another person to get incarcerated," Campus said. "They could drop it off, leave it in front of 3500 Florin Rd., go to the front office and just leave it there and say hey, they found it."