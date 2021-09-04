Woman arrested in connection to $250,000 EDD fraud scheme

Investigators found a "significant amount" of EDD paperwork allegedly belonging to fraudulent accounts.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was arrested in connection to a case of EDD fraud that totaled more than $250,000, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Agents from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Employment Development Department, and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation arrested 35-year-old Jamie Williams-Major Friday

The Sacramento D.A. said in a press release that Williams-Major was arrested while at work. Investigators later searched her home on Laramie Lane and found a "significant amount" of EDD paperwork allegedly belonging to fraudulent accounts and evidence of other fraudulent credit card activity.

Investigators say six other people were already in custody for the same scheme when Williams-Major was arrested. Two of those suspects are also facing murder charges.

“The circumstances of this investigation and arrest are unfortunately another example of what has become one of the most lucrative criminal enterprises in California’s history, EDD fraud,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert

California Employment Development Department has paid $114 billion in unemployment claims in the coronavirus pandemic.