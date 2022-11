California Highway Patrol say a man wearing dark clothing was struck while crossing the northbound lanes of Walerga Road, and he was left with major injuries.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.

While he suffered major injuries, police say they believe the man is still alive because they have not yet been told otherwise.

Police say the man was wearing dark clothes, neither drugs nor alcohol are thought to be a factor in the crash.