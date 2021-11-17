Motorcyclist rear-ended on I-5 ejected from bike, hit by tractor-trailer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man was killed Tuesday night after he was rear-ended on his motorcycle.
According to North Sacramento CHP, the accident happened along I-5 northbound near Arena Boulevard. CHP said the 25-year-old motorcyclist only identified by highway patrol as a resident of Rancho Cordova, was ejected from his bike after being rear-ended by a trailing vehicle.
He landed in the middle of the roadway. Soon after, a tractor-trailer following closely behind hit the man. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
While the 45-year-old driver who rear-ended the biker went to a nearby hospital for moderate injuries, the 68-year-old tractor trailer driver remained on the scene and talked with officers.
Law enforcement do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the multi-vehicle crash.
