2 killed, 7 injured in car crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

The crash involving five cars happened just before 9:40 a.m., officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire District said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday.

According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.

The crash, which involved five cars, happened near Howe Avenue and Hallmark Drive, officials said.

Four patients were taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions. The other three patients were released at the scene, authorities said. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene by fire officials.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. Officers with the California Highway Patrol are now investigating.

5 vehicles were involved with major damage to several vehicles and a utility pole. 4 patients were transported by ambulance, and 3 patients were released at scene. We’re heartbroken to report 2 victims were pronounced deceased by Paramedics. CHP is handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/qHXDbWjQJW — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 16, 2022

