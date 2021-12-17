Oak Park residents react to present, future revitalization efforts

“Be intentional about going to the people and finding the people that this will benefit the most. And make it easy for them,” Yamani Smith-Murrell said.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento has seen a great deal of change over the past few year and it’s about to see a great deal more with the development of UC Davis Aggie Square at Stockton and Second Avenue.

Many are concerned the benefits of ongoing and future revitalization isn’t being experienced equitably.

The city of Sacramento and community leaders are so concerned about gentrification in the Oak Park area that it has approved $5 million from its housing trust and general funds to help ease resident displacement and to stabilize the housing market.

However, it’s still unclear how that money will get to residents.

Yamani Smith-Murrell is the owner of Papa’s Shop on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. His father, Eric Alphonzo Murrell started the business, then called Murrell’s Fashions, out of his car, and built it up over the years.

“Yes, thank God for the approval," said Smith-Murrel. "We know it’s there. Almost like when you put something in the cloud, you know it’s there, but how do you access it? And is it intentionally being put there for us? And if it is, then help us access it.”

Smith-Murrell has some advice for decision makers as they decide how city money will be distributed.

“Be intentional about going to the people and finding the people that this will benefit the most. And make it easy for them,” Smith-Murrell said.

Murrell said he understands the goal of revitalization.

“As much as we appreciate and I appreciate any type of positive effort, to bring more to the area, to bring more revitalization to the people, to bring more support, let’s start with just sitting down and talking to us,” said Smith-Murrell.

Smith-Murrell has seen his neighborhood change over the years.

“It’s beautiful to see these things, the community garden. However, I am still waiting for, and I believe a lot of the community is still waiting for the invitation or these things to be welcoming of the people who are already here,” Smith-Murrell said.

Lynn Brazelton has spent her entire life in Oak Park and she has her own perspective on the changes.

“Since Kevin Johnson was mayor there’s some things that took place that I thought, because of all the remodeling and building would kind of push Oak Park into a better, more comfortable place for the residents that live around," Brazelton said. "Lately, I don’t know if we’ve necessarily seen that.”

ABC10 asked her if she felt like people are being pushed out of Oak Park.

“It’s not much of a push. It feels more like a takeover,” Brazelton said.

Brazelton said she understands the give and take.

“Upkeep is always necessary for anything that’s being worn or used. So to think that change is not bound to come in some part is just not living. But I think a fair and just reaction to change is what kind of determines the outcome,” Brazelton said.

Brazelton said there needs to be hands-on education and programs for the members of the community who need it most, like renters, not just home owners.

“I think there needs to be some unity between decision makers and the community. So that way, at least, everybody is aware and fully able to comprehend what’s going to go on and what’s taken place,” explained Brazelton.

Reginold Davis grew up in Oak Park and remembers the old days well.

“It was almost like downtown. We had Red Goose Shoes, Ben Franklin, all these places. They’d have parades and easter egg hunts. And then it just changed over a period of time,” explained Davis

Davis explained what he has seen change.

“It has gotten worse. It has become a depressed area. I think a lot of stuff has been cut off. I think Oak Park has been blackballed. I think businesses have suffered. And not having the ability to have businesses come into Oak Park has just made it worse,” Davis said.

Davis said change was needed.

“You have people wanting to move back. Property values are going up. They’re revitalizing the community by remodeling their houses and that’s a good thing.”

Yamani Smith-Murrell agrees in part.

“Gentrification isn’t all bad. For certain businesses, those changes and remodeling, they bring new people to the doors and footsteps in. But I just believe that there can and should be more attention on how do we support the people that have been here as we bring in new people. How do we bring in without pushing out?” he asked.

Smith-Murrell said it will take work.

“And it take a little bit more effort, it takes a little bit more time, it takes a lot of humility, but if done right, I believe you can get so much more that way,” Smith-Murrel said.

