Man stabbed in Old Sacramento

The suspect was arrested after a SWAT standoff in a nearby residence early Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is recovering after an early Sunday morning stabbing in Old Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the stabbing happened around 1:58 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of 2nd Street. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the stabbing was found at a nearby residence and refused to come out, police said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene to help coax the suspect from the residence. Officers say the suspect eventually came out of the residence on his own and was safely detained.

He was also taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries that police believe he had sustained before law enforcement's involvement in the situation.

The suspect was arrested on assault-related charges, officials said.

Watch More from ABC10: Heavy rainfall floods Sacramento area neighborhoods