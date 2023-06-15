Person dies after shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park

The shooting happened just after midnight along San Jose Way, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person was killed in a shooting Thursday in Sacramento marking the 16th homicide in the city this year.

The shooting happened just after midnight along San Jose Way in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound who later died. Police are investigating the deadly shooting.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, there have been 17 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 27 homicides during the same period in 2022.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.

