SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — What’s the proper way to celebrate a 105th birthday?

Well, a woman in Sacramento celebrated by re-registering to vote!

On Monday, Dec. 17, Edna Prokosch, the birthday girl, was joined by California Secretary of State Alex Padilla for a special ceremony at the Gramercy Court Assisted Living facility.

“I didn’t expect to live this long, but the Lord lets me live,” Edna joked. “I’m always happy.”

To say Edna has lived a rich, full life would be an understatement. She grew up in Minnesota where she first registered to vote as soon as she was eligible at the age of 21 in the 1930's.

“Edna’s story is tremendous,” Padilla said. “From the beginnings of her life on a farm in Minnesota, having to wait until she was 21 to register to vote because that was the voting age back then.”

She first came to California with her husband back in 1942. The pair settled in Glendale. Over the years, Edna lived in various cities in Southern California before moving to Oregon. Edna moved back to California when her daughter settled down in Paradise five years ago.

Edna was in Paradise the day of the Camp Fire. She suffered burns as she evacuated.

“[The fire] burned my hair, burned my clothes, even my shoes. The Lord was with me when I walked through this fire burn,” Edna said.

After the Camp Fire, Edna moved to Sacramento County and into the Gramercy Court Assisted Living facility in Arden-Arcade. Now, she’s getting ready to vote in the pivotal 2020 elections.

“Women earned the right to vote 100 years ago and Edna is 105. So, clearly, she doesn’t take voting for granted,” Padilla said.

“Well, it’s just my duty to vote. I wouldn’t give up my chance to vote if I didn’t have to,” Edna said. “I’ve always voted every year.”

