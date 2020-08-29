Sacramento braces for second night of protests | Live Blog

ABC10 is maintaining a running blog of Friday's events as a second night of protesting is expected in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento is bracing for a second night of protests, with activists calling for police reform and justice for Jacob Blake, Jr.

Blake is the Wisconsin man who was shot in the back seven times by Kenosha Police officers on Aug. 23. Blake survived the shooting, but he remains in serious condition in the hospital. Doctors say he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Friday afternoon that he has requested the deployment of National Guard troops in the California capital after some people protesting Thursday night smashed business windows and tried to set the district attorney's office on fire.

“I’ve reached out to the office of emergency services and requested additional resources, including the National Guard. Tonight, there will be scores of additional officers available to maintain order,” Jones said.

Jones said the damage was done Thursday night by people associated with the Antifa group, not an earlier group of protesters from Thursday evening.

We are receiving reports of subjects attempting to light a fire at the DA’s office. The fire has been extinguished. There have also been reports of vandalism including spray paint and broken windows. pic.twitter.com/dKXeIj6fcn — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 28, 2020

“We’ll be out again tonight. We’ll also be out protecting the district attorney’s office and the former sheriff’s headquarters building, as well as other locations,” said Jones. “We will have dozens of officers present that are not visible, but ready to act if necessary.”

No arrests were made in Thursday night's vandalism, which followed a non-violent rally earlier that day by another group.

The Sacramento District Attorney's Anne Schubert blames a local Antifa group, referring to it as a domestic terrorism organization, and says those identified as having committed violence will be prosecuted.

"Contrary to the peaceful protest held earlier in the evening, Sacramento Antifa, along with outside Antifa groups, wreaked havoc on the Sacramento community, threatening media reporters and others, damaging many buildings, and trying to set a fire in the lobby of the District Attorney’s office," says a statement released by Schubert's office. "They have threatened to do the same in the coming days."

In anticipation of Friday's protests, Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) has again suspended services downtown.

Rider Alert: With another night of protests scheduled this evening (Friday, August 28, 2020) and the large number of people expected to be walking on/near the light rail tracks and key corridors, SacRT will be temporarily suspending light rail, bus & SmaRT Ride service...cont'd pic.twitter.com/fbKqzWjKov — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) August 28, 2020

