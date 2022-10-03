Sacramento City Teachers Association and local union announce they have voted to authorize a teacher strike

The Sacramento City Teachers Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 announce the result of a strike authorization vote Thursday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A strike authorization vote has been announced Thursday night that would impact teachers and schools in the Sacramento area.

The Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 have voted to authorize a strike. Currently, there is no set date as to when the strike will start.

The authorization vote was announced during a Zoom meeting.

In short, this means the Sacramento City Teachers Association and Service Employees International Union Local 1021 will call for negotiations with the Sacramento City Unified School District.

According to union officials who said in a press release before the vote, "district employees are frustrated over inadequate staffing and a lack of support for students, despite unprecedented levels of state and federal funding and the district running record surpluses."

A day before Thursday's vote, Superintendent Jorge A. Aguilar sent a letter to SCUSD staff that read in part:

"In recognition that teaching and learning during a pandemic has presented extra challenges, Sac City Unified has tried since last July to problem solve and reach an agreement with SCTA to address COVID-related challenges for the 2021-22 school year. Our goal was to ensure that schools could reopen safely and the district could provide the best education possible under the constraints of the pandemic."

