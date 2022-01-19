Sacramento man arrested for allegedly shooting, killing woman

Detectives arrested 40-year-old Low Paul Lueras, as the suspect in the killing of 38-year-old Mandalaina Martinez.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Sacramento County woman.

According to a Facebook post by Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a call of someone suffering from a gunshot wound was reported about 1:08 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, along the 48000 block of Pasarobles Drive. Upon arrival, detectives found the victim, 38-year-old Mandalaina Martinez, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Sac Metro Fire.

The suspect left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

After about four days, 40-year-old Low Paul Lueras, of Sacramento, was arrested on charges of murder homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lueras was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and is being held without bail.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9