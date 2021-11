Officers responded to the 3800 block of Broadway to discover a solo vehicle crash into a building, and the driver, who was dead inside the car.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sacramento police officers responded to the 3800 block of Broadway and discovered a car crashed into a St. HOPE building.

Police found the driver dead in his vehicle, but no other injuries have been reported.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, all roadways in the area have been cleared and opened.

