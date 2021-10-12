City of Sacramento names its first woman as Chief of Police

The City of Sacramento selected Kathy Lester to become its next Chief of Police. She is a 27-year veteran of the department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento is getting its first female police chief, according to an announcement from the city Friday.

Officials said Kathy Lester will become Sacramento’s 46th Chief of Police. She is currently the department's Deputy Chief of Operations.

“I am humbled by this appointment and by the opportunity to serve our residents in this role,” Lester said. “I joined the Sacramento Police Department because of its reputation for community-based policing, and that spirit of community and collaboration has long been instilled in me. I look forward to continuing the ongoing work by the Sacramento Police Department to make our city a place where everyone feels safe, secure and protected.”.

Lester is a 27-year veteran of the Sacramento Police Department. She joined SPD in 1994 as a dispatcher, before becoming an officer in 1996. As member of the force, she's worked in patrol, traffic, recruiting, internal affairs, criminal intelligence, and served as an executive lieutenant in the North Patrol Command. This is just to name a few of her former positions and assignments.

“I am thrilled that Kathy has accepted this opportunity to continue to serve her community in this new capacity,” said City Manager Howard Chan, who made the appointment. “During her time with the Sacramento Police Department, she has proven herself to be a dynamic leader with an unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, accountability and innovation. There is no one better to serve in this role and to continue the ongoing efforts of the department and its outstanding employees.”

Current Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn is set to retire from his role at the end of 2021.