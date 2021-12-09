x
Sacramento

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn receives champion award from Black Chamber of Commerce

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn was at the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce event to give the keynote address before retiring at the end of the year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It was standing room only as hundreds came out to celebrate the Annual Installation and Awards Banquet for the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce

It was the chamber’s first in-person banquet since the pandemic started. 

"The real importance is that we are altogether outside again," said Azizza Davis Goines, the president for Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce. "We’re meeting face to face and celebrating the success of our small businesses. We’ve done really well in spite of COVID. The businesses that have belonged to the Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce have done quite well.” 

Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn was on hand to give the keynote address before retiring at the end of the year.

“(Hahn) will receive our champion award because he has done so much not only for the small business community but for all our communities here in Sacramento," Goines said. "We’re sorry to see him go.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber president says she hopes tonight's strong showing is a sign we're turning a positive corner in the pandemic.

   

