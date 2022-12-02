x
Sacramento

Deadly crash on Sacramento's Garden Highway

Around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident near the 1800 block of Garden Highway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a crash Saturday night on Garden Highway in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle accident near the 1800 block of Garden Highway. A person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Sacramento Police Department's Major Collision Investigation Unit has taken over the investigation. No other information was available at this time.

