12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested

Authorities say the 12-year-old girl was sitting in the passenger's seat of her mom's car Friday when she was shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in a road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, officials with the Pittsburg Police Department said.

At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and Harbor Street in Pittsburg when a road-rage incident happened.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Sacramento resident Dwayne Brown III allegedly pulled up alongside the victim's car and pulled out a handgun before firing one round which struck the 12-year-old.

The child's mother then drove to a nearby shopping center where she called police. The girl's injuries were described by police as non-life-threatening and she was said to be in stable condition at an area hospital Friday night.

Brown was arrested soon after the shooting with the help of officers from the Modesto Police Department who followed leads in the case.

Officers believe the incident is isolated but ask those with information to call investigators at 925-646-2411.

Watch More from ABC10: Sacramento family losing home in Caldor Fire had truck stolen recently